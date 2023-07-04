Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.1 million shares of the Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.09M. CSSE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.89, offering almost -1224.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 534.70K.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CSSE as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.72 for the current quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) trade information

Instantly CSSE has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.56% year-to-date, but still up 4.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) is -4.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSSE is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1233.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -191.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) estimates and forecasts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.26 percent over the past six months and at a -9.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -41.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 96.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. to make $127.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.64 million and $66.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 219.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 90.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.40%.

CSSE Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.80% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares, and 39.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.17%. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Granahan Investment Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 1.81 million shares worth $3.61 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 5.53% or 1.19 million shares worth $2.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Royce Micro Cap Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.47 million shares worth $2.39 million, making up 3.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $1.74 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.