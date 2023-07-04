Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 0.2 million shares of the Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) were traded, and its beta was -0.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.43, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.26M. CNTG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -97.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.34% since then. We note from Centogene N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 million.

Centogene N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CNTG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Centogene N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) trade information

Instantly CNTG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.76% year-to-date, but still up 82.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) is 60.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49330.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CNTG is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) estimates and forecasts

Centogene N.V. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.70 percent over the past six months and at a 4.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Centogene N.V. to make $14.46 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.52 million and $11.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -39.20%.

CNTG Dividends

Centogene N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.83% of Centogene N.V. shares, and 65.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.90%. Centogene N.V. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 2.38 million shares worth $1.55 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 0.75% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11156.0 shares worth $12193.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.