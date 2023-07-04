CBAK Energy Technology Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CBAT Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.07M. CBAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -37.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.32% since then. We note from CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.00K.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Instantly CBAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.19% year-to-date, but still down -4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 22.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBAT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -706.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -706.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology Inc. to make $70.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2011. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.10%. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -115.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders