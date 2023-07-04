Home  »  Business   »  CBAK Energy Technology Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn...

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of CBAT Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 0.14 million shares of the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around $0.02 or 1.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.07M. CBAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost -37.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.74, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.32% since then. We note from CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 246.00K.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Instantly CBAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.19% year-to-date, but still down -4.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is 22.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBAT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -706.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -706.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect CBAK Energy Technology Inc. to make $70.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2011. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50.42 million and $58.56 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.10%. CBAK Energy Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -115.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

CBAT Dividends

CBAK Energy Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.