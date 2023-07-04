C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.28 million shares of the C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.83, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $141.39M. CCCC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -367.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.13% since then. We note from C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 658.20K.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CCCC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.69 for the current quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Instantly CCCC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.86 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.03% year-to-date, but still up 2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) is -15.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCCC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2868.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

C4 Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.87 percent over the past six months and at a -11.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.44 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect C4 Therapeutics Inc. to make $6.13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.83 million and $9.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -53.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.40%.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -44.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.30% per year for the next five years.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.32% of C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 81.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.55%. C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 173 institutions, with ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.01% of the shares, which is about 6.38 million shares worth $20.04 million.

Wasatch Advisors LP, with 11.65% or 5.72 million shares worth $17.95 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.28 million shares worth $17.73 million, making up 4.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $10.42 million, which represents about 3.60% of the total shares outstanding.