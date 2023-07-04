BRSH Stock Forecast 2023: Bruush Oral Care Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 52.17%

In the last trading session, 0.13 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83M. BRSH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.88, offering almost -1586.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.17% since then. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 581.62K.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2799 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.91% year-to-date, but still down -31.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -14.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRSH is forecast to be at a low of $5.64 and a high of $5.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2352.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2352.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.52% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 36.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.97%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Walleye Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.20% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 2.47% or 0.32 million shares worth $82096.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.