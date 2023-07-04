Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) were traded, and its beta was 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.24M. BJDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.53, offering almost -537.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.83% since then. We note from Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.17K.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BJDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Instantly BJDX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.51% year-to-date, but still up 13.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) is 7.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BJDX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -733.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.09 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 574.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $420k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. to make $420k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 68.70%.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.55% of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 1.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.53%. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.18% of the shares, which is about 36500.0 shares worth $14935.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.14% or 29139.0 shares worth $11923.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 17639.0 shares worth $11737.0, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 15899.0 shares worth around $6040.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.