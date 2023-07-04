Home  »  Science   »  Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Could Bring M...

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 59606.0 shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90M. BSFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.20, offering almost -2645.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.91% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.23K.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.25% year-to-date, but still down -7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -43.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 9.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 7505.0 shares worth $19062.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.