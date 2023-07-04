Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 59606.0 shares of the Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) were traded, and its beta was 2.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90M. BSFC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.20, offering almost -2645.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.91% since then. We note from Blue Star Foods Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 185.23K.

Blue Star Foods Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BSFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Instantly BSFC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.25% year-to-date, but still down -7.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is -43.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27830.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -10.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BSFC is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 9.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.80%, down from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Blue Star Foods Corp. to make $3.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 7505.0 shares worth $19062.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.