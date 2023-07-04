Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Shares Could Drop Up To -646.0%

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) were traded, and its beta was -2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.63, and it changed around -$0.21 or -3.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.89M. APRN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.64, offering almost -1652.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.79% since then. We note from Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 729.61K.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended APRN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.24 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.38 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.47% year-to-date, but still down -9.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is -13.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 75.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APRN is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $42.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -646.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -113.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.38 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Blue Apron Holdings Inc. to make $94.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $124.24 million and $118.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.30%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.09% or 67501.0 shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.