Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 0.35 million shares of the Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around $0.07 or 15.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.05M. BTB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.00, offering almost -1900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from Bit Brother Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 270.74K.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Instantly BTB has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6197 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.31% year-to-date, but still up 7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) is -27.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.98 day(s).

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.70%.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Bit Brother Limited shares, and 0.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.04%. Bit Brother Limited stock is held by 3 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.36% of the shares, which is about 0.74 million shares worth $0.63 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 3.25% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1005.0 shares worth $1386.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.