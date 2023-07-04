BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 89078.0 shares of the BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) were traded, and its beta was 0.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.16 or 7.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.01M. BEST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.30, offering almost -175.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.66% since then. We note from BEST Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 34830.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.42K.

BEST Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 5.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BEST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BEST Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Instantly BEST has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.36 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.09% year-to-date, but still up 8.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) is -10.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $88.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEST is forecast to be at a low of $88.43 and a high of $88.43. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3761.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3761.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.90%. BEST Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 70.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 21.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.98% of BEST Inc. shares, and 6.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.69%. BEST Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.98% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $1.58 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.91% or 0.47 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11002.0 shares worth $27284.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.