Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 98318.0 shares of the Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.78, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.60M. ASST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.98, offering almost -292.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.49% since then. We note from Asset Entities Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Instantly ASST has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.86% year-to-date, but still down -5.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) is 79.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) estimates and forecasts

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.83% of Asset Entities Inc. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%. Asset Entities Inc. stock is held by 0 institutions, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 27880.0 shares worth $48511.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.32% or 16990.0 shares worth $29562.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.