Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded, and its beta was 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.38M. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.00, offering almost -3442.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.22% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.41K.

Arrival stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrival is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.02% year-to-date, but still up 19.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -27.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.99% of Arrival shares, and 6.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.51%. Arrival stock is held by 77 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $6.23 million.

Antara Capital Lp, with 0.03% or 0.26 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.