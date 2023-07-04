Home  »  Business   »  Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) – Analyst View Is Dif...

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.25 million shares of the Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) were traded, and its beta was 2.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around $0.13 or 5.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.38M. ARVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $96.00, offering almost -3442.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.22% since then. We note from Arrival’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.41K.

Arrival stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARVL as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrival is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Instantly ARVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.85 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.02% year-to-date, but still up 19.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is -27.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.67 day(s).

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

ARVL Dividends

Arrival’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.99% of Arrival shares, and 6.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.51%. Arrival stock is held by 77 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 0.93 million shares worth $6.23 million.

Antara Capital Lp, with 0.03% or 0.26 million shares worth $1.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.