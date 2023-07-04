Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 0.34 million shares of the Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $71.94M. ARBK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.95, offering almost -311.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.7% since then. We note from Argo Blockchain plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 186.60K.

Argo Blockchain plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ARBK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Argo Blockchain plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) trade information

Instantly ARBK has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.48% year-to-date, but still up 5.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) is 37.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARBK is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) estimates and forecasts

Argo Blockchain plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 86.93 percent over the past six months and at a 86.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Argo Blockchain plc to make $14.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

ARBK Dividends

Argo Blockchain plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Argo Blockchain plc shares, and 0.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. Argo Blockchain plc stock is held by 27 institutions, with Water Island Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.07% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $0.85 million.

Vident Investment Advisory, LLC, with 0.39% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Valkyrie ETF Tr II-Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 93001.0 shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 2693.0 shares worth around $4578.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.