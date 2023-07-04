Are Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 0.26 million shares of the Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.91, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.69M. SIEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -467.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.04% since then. We note from Sientra Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

Sientra Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SIEN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sientra Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.86 for the current quarter.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.55 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.42% year-to-date, but still up 2.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is 77.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SIEN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -243.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Sientra Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 45.50 percent over the past six months and at a 71.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 70.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sientra Inc. to make $26.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.51 million and $22.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.90%. Sientra Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.60% of Sientra Inc. shares, and 32.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.63%. Sientra Inc. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Stifel Financial Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.65% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $0.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.58% or 0.29 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.19 million shares worth $0.38 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held roughly 88016.0 shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.80% of the total shares outstanding.