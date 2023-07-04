An Analysis Of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.39 million shares of the EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.40, and it changed around -$0.3 or -3.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $275.94M. EYPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.44, offering almost -36.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.93% since then. We note from EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 926.72K.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Instantly EYPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 140.00% year-to-date, but still up 20.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) is 40.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.14 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 140.00 percent over the past six months and at a 22.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 167.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -40.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $42.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.56 million and $10.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 267.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -96.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%.

EYPT Dividends

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.57% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 86.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.21%. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 116 institutions, with Franklin Resources, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.84% of the shares, which is about 5.78 million shares worth $16.99 million.

Essex Woodlands Management Inc., with 12.22% or 4.19 million shares worth $12.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $9.39 million, making up 5.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $5.47 million, which represents about 3.42% of the total shares outstanding.