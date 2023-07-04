Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 51913.0 shares of the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.62, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.24M. ASPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.67, offering almost -214.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.37% since then. We note from Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 107.70K.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ASPS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.46 for the current quarter.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) trade information

Instantly ASPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.18 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.59% year-to-date, but still down -2.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) is 14.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASPS is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -220.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) estimates and forecasts

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.57 percent over the past six months and at a 42.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $40.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. to make $42.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.42 million and $44.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.10%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -552.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ASPS Dividends

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.14% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares, and 34.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.44%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Deer Park Road Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 20.35% of the shares, which is about 4.24 million shares worth $19.49 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 3.43% or 0.71 million shares worth $3.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $1.85 million, making up 0.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $1.2 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.