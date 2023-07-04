Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 0.21 million shares of the Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.04 or -5.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.64M. CYTO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.00, offering almost -2400.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.63, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -5.0% since then. We note from Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.40 million.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) trade information

Instantly CYTO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7275 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.55% year-to-date, but still down -16.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) is -30.62% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. to make $59.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CYTO Dividends

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 16.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.10% of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 0.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.66%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Citigroup Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.04% of the shares, which is about 3074.0 shares worth $3934.0.

UBS Group AG, with 0.02% or 1532.0 shares worth $1960.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 943.0 shares worth $2263.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.