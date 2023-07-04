Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 84147.0 shares of the Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.00, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.29M. ALGS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.41, offering almost -141.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.0% since then. We note from Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 223.48K.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ALGS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) trade information

Instantly ALGS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.94% year-to-date, but still up 6.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) is -15.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALGS is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -600.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (ALGS) estimates and forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.37 percent over the past six months and at a 18.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -80.50%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.69 million and $750k respectively.

ALGS Dividends

Aligos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Aligos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.48% of Aligos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 66.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.74%. Aligos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with EcoR1 Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.91% of the shares, which is about 3.95 million shares worth $3.45 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 8.90% or 3.55 million shares worth $3.1 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $0.68 million, making up 1.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.