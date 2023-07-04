Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 0.4 million shares of the Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.18, and it changed around -$1.39 or -21.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.37M. ATXG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6565.40, offering almost -126645.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.58, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.72% since then. We note from Addentax Group Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 133.12K.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Instantly ATXG has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.00 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.66% year-to-date, but still down -24.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) is -27.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.74% of Addentax Group Corp. shares, and 0.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.29%. Addentax Group Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $1.7 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 0.04% or 15000.0 shares worth $16072.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14985.0 shares worth $17607.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.