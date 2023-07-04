Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 0.11 million shares of the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were traded, and its beta was 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.83, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.65M. AXDX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -350.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.78% since then. We note from Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 238.28K.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AXDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Instantly AXDX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8239 on Monday, 07/03/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.42% year-to-date, but still up 16.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) is 19.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXDX is forecast to be at a low of $0.90 and a high of $0.90. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -8.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 31.90 percent over the past six months and at a 22.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. to make $3.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.50%. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 39.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders