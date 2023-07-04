A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.19 million shares of the A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) were traded, and its beta was 2.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.66M. AZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -61.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.11% since then. We note from A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 124.83K.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) trade information

Instantly AZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.28% year-to-date, but still down -1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) is 31.91% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.43 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AZ is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -625.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -625.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) estimates and forecasts

AZ Dividends

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.48% of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. shares, and 0.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.80%. A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Phoenix Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 46000.0 shares worth $59340.0.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.06% or 20491.0 shares worth $26433.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 9144.0 shares worth $15636.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.