a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s (NYSE: AKA) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 53785.0 shares of the a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.77M. AKA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.23, offering almost -634.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.82% since then. We note from a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.48K.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AKA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) trade information

Instantly AKA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4650 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.44% year-to-date, but still up 9.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) is 7.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKA is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -581.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -13.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) estimates and forecasts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.73 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. to make $160.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $158.47 million and $152.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 97.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.40% per year for the next five years.

AKA Dividends

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.08% of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. shares, and 61.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.45%. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Summit Partners, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 55.04% of the shares, which is about 71.07 million shares worth $38.71 million.

Stephens Investment Management Group, with 1.25% or 1.62 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Putnam Small Cap Value Fund and American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.87 million shares worth $1.23 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Beacon Stephens Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 0.4 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.