A Business Review Of Owlet Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 0.24 million shares of the Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) were traded, and its beta was 1.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.0 or 1.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.65M. OWLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.69, offering almost -691.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.06% since then. We note from Owlet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) trade information

Instantly OWLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -38.31% year-to-date, but still down -4.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) is 61.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.89 day(s).

Owlet Inc. (OWLT) estimates and forecasts

Owlet Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -40.17 percent over the past six months and at a 81.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Owlet Inc. to make $20.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.3 million and $17.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.90%.

Owlet Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 16.20% per year for the next five years.

OWLT Dividends

Owlet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Owlet Inc. (NYSE:OWLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.64% of Owlet Inc. shares, and 48.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.33%. Owlet Inc. stock is held by 80 institutions, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 24.21% of the shares, which is about 28.49 million shares worth $9.24 million.

Pelion, Inc., with 3.87% or 4.56 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.18 million shares worth $1.22 million, making up 1.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $0.52 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.