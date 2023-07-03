Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.04 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $68.58, and it changed around $0.7 or 1.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.52B. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $124.05, offering almost -80.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $60.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.85% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.27 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 26 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.32 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.25% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is 1.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $82.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.86 percent over the past six months and at a -2.06% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc. to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.1 billion and $1.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.00%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -92.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.46% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.34% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, and 66.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.09%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is held by 959 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 20.34 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.12% or 12.84 million shares worth $947.89 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 8.71 million shares worth $643.14 million, making up 3.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.33 million shares worth around $429.08 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.