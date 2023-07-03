You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH).

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $208.74, and it changed around -$32.59 or -13.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.15B. LH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $263.12, offering almost -26.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $200.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.03% since then. We note from Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 601.95K.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LH as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is expected to report earnings per share of $4.22 for the current quarter.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) trade information

Instantly LH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 243.30 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.35% year-to-date, but still down -11.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) is -1.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $272.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LH is forecast to be at a low of $235.00 and a high of $290.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -38.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH) estimates and forecasts

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.36 percent over the past six months and at a -15.60% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings to make $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.7 billion and $3.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.40%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings earnings are expected to increase by -42.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -0.07% per year for the next five years.

LH Dividends

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.88. It is important to note, however, that the 1.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares, and 93.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.31%. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings stock is held by 1,326 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.50% of the shares, which is about 11.96 million shares worth $2.5 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.76% or 10.42 million shares worth $2.17 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.69 million shares worth $562.03 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.06 million shares worth around $430.88 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.