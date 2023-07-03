Why Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.78, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $25.62B. WIT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.54, offering almost -15.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.32, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.62% since then. We note from Wipro Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Wipro Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 4.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 8 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 17 recommended WIT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 9 rated it as Underweight. Wipro Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Instantly WIT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.80 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.68% year-to-date, but still up 3.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is -2.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.73, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIT is forecast to be at a low of $3.74 and a high of $5.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Wipro Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.90 percent over the past six months and at a 12.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Wipro Limited to make $2.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.79 billion and $2.86 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.80%. Wipro Limited earnings are expected to increase by -7.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Wipro Limited shares, and 2.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.44%. Wipro Limited stock is held by 255 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 23.65 million shares worth $113.18 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.24% or 13.42 million shares worth $64.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 5.6 million shares worth $26.81 million, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $16.3 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.