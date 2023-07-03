Why PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 16.82 million shares of the PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.73, and it changed around $0.87 or 1.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.64B. PYPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $103.03, offering almost -54.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.66% since then. We note from PayPal Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.92 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended PYPL as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.30% year-to-date, but still down -0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is 7.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $89.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PYPL is forecast to be at a low of $58.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -139.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

PayPal Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.21 percent over the past six months and at a 19.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 24.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect PayPal Holdings Inc. to make $7.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.81 billion and $6.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.20%. PayPal Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.76% per year for the next five years.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, and 77.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.99%. PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is held by 2,853 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.62% of the shares, which is about 96.13 million shares worth $7.3 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.92% or 77.21 million shares worth $5.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 34.6 million shares worth $2.46 billion, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 26.35 million shares worth around $1.88 billion, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.