Why Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.51 million shares of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.26, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.17B. KIND currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.03, offering almost -23.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.17% since then. We note from Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.61 million.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KIND as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.41 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.25% year-to-date, but still up 7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is 31.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.16, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -3.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KIND is forecast to be at a low of $2.25 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 70.68 percent over the past six months and at a 8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 10.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Nextdoor Holdings Inc. to make $58.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $54.54 million and $53.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 68.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.82%. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 155 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.74% of the shares, which is about 10.73 million shares worth $23.07 million.

Capital World Investors, with 4.31% or 6.86 million shares worth $14.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.86 million shares worth $14.13 million, making up 4.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held roughly 6.22 million shares worth around $13.37 million, which represents about 3.91% of the total shares outstanding.