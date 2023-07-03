Why Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) were traded, and its beta was 1.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.38M. DXF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.90, offering almost -542.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.57% since then. We note from Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 million.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1685 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is -17.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXF is forecast to be at a low of $24.84 and a high of $24.84. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17642.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17642.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.39% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares, and 1.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.16%. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 52505.0 shares worth $7508.0.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.12% or 24698.0 shares worth $3531.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.