Why Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have been traded, and its beta is -1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.84M. CEI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.62, offering almost -3380.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.15% since then. We note from Camber Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 697.67K.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Instantly CEI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.18% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6868 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.06% year-to-date, but still down -4.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is -38.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 08.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.07% of Camber Energy Inc. shares, and 5.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.38%. Camber Energy Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.33 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.63% or 0.14 million shares worth $92230.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $70484.0, which represents about 0.54% of the total shares outstanding.