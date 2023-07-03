Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) were traded, and its beta was -1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $873.70M. WDH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.36, offering almost -61.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.37% since then. We note from Waterdrop Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 692.31K.

Waterdrop Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WDH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Waterdrop Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Instantly WDH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.45 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.54% year-to-date, but still down -14.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) is -16.80% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WDH is forecast to be at a low of $21.69 and a high of $22.89. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1000.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -942.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Waterdrop Inc. to make $113.29 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $104.72 million and $96.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.80%.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Waterdrop Inc. shares, and 3.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.90%. Waterdrop Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.06% of the shares, which is about 3.32 million shares worth $9.92 million.

Orland Properties Ltd., with 0.71% or 2.23 million shares worth $6.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 49308.0 shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF held roughly 57520.0 shares worth around $0.17 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.