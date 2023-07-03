Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $77.00 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 2.16 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) have been traded, and its beta is -0.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $40.03, and it changed around $7.23 or 22.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.95B. VTYX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.25, offering almost -18.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 69.57% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 807.01K.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTYX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 22.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.29 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.08% year-to-date, but still up 26.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 17.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.73, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTYX is forecast to be at a low of $45.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -92.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.63 percent over the past six months and at a -35.27% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -82.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -23.70% in the next quarter.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 11.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.84% of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. shares, and 90.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.57%. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 190 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.12% of the shares, which is about 7.6 million shares worth $254.75 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 5.60% or 3.01 million shares worth $100.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $69.34 million, making up 3.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $41.11 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.