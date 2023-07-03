Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.01 or -4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.40M. VBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -856.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.52% since then. We note from Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VBLT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Instantly VBLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2800 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 91.67% year-to-date, but still down -9.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) is 9.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBLT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2073.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2073.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $196k and $113k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.40%.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.87% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, and 16.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.60%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock is held by 33 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 0.41 million shares worth $68509.0.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., with 0.57% or 0.4 million shares worth $48420.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 40323.0 shares worth $6411.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 2800.0 shares worth around $336.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.