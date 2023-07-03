The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $197.91, and it changed around $1.53 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.68B. EL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $284.45, offering almost -43.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $175.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.55% since then. We note from The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended EL as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) trade information

Instantly EL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -20.23% year-to-date, but still up 1.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is 8.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $236.01, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EL is forecast to be at a low of $201.00 and a high of $270.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -36.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -107.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.51 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. to make $4.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.56 billion and $3.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.77% per year for the next five years.

EL Dividends

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, and 91.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.75%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock is held by 1,783 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.96% of the shares, which is about 18.46 million shares worth $4.55 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.76% or 15.68 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.33 million shares worth $1.57 billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.35 million shares worth around $1.33 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.