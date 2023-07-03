Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 111.99 million shares of the Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $261.77, and it changed around $4.27 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $825.62B. TSLA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $314.67, offering almost -20.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $101.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.11% since then. We note from Tesla Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 163.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 139.66 million.

Tesla Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 47 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 20 recommended TSLA as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Tesla Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Instantly TSLA has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 264.45 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 112.51% year-to-date, but still up 2.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 28.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $211.79, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -23.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSLA is forecast to be at a low of $71.00 and a high of $350.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 72.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Tesla Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 132.25 percent over the past six months and at a -14.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $24.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Tesla Inc. to make $25.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.93 billion and $21.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%. Tesla Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 121.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.88% per year for the next five years.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 18 and July 24.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.06% of Tesla Inc. shares, and 44.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.63%. Tesla Inc. stock is held by 3,307 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.96% of the shares, which is about 220.62 million shares worth $57.75 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.64% or 178.66 million shares worth $46.77 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 81.59 million shares worth $21.36 billion, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 62.05 million shares worth around $16.24 billion, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.