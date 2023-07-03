Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.41 million shares of the Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.04, and it changed around -$0.05 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.52M. TALS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.21, offering almost -137.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.72% since then. We note from Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 604.04K.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TALS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Instantly TALS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.29 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 198.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) is 14.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TALS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -64.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 65.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 67.40% in the next quarter.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.49% of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 76.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.25%. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.18% of the shares, which is about 8.09 million shares worth $15.21 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P., with 7.80% or 3.29 million shares worth $6.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.56 million shares worth $1.59 million, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $0.78 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.