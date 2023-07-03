Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 11.37 million shares of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $100.92, and it changed around $0.28 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $481.37B. TSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $110.69, offering almost -9.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $59.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.11% since then. We note from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.82 million.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended TSM as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Instantly TSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 103.04 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is 2.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $109.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TSM is forecast to be at a low of $85.00 and a high of $126.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.13 percent over the past six months and at a -19.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -19.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited to make $17.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $18.16 billion and $19.96 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by 70.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.50% per year for the next five years.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.83. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, and 17.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock is held by 2,087 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.81% of the shares, which is about 41.9 million shares worth $4.23 billion.

Sanders Capital, LLC, with 0.80% or 41.63 million shares worth $4.2 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 22.46 million shares worth $2.27 billion, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 10.55 million shares worth around $1.07 billion, which represents about 0.20% of the total shares outstanding.