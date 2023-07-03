SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 26.86 million shares of the SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) have been traded, and its beta is 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.15 or 55.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.93M. SQZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.56, offering almost -747.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 66.90K.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SQZ as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) trade information

Instantly SQZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 55.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5678 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.24% year-to-date, but still up 16.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ) is -26.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 27.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SQZ is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -7995.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -852.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) estimates and forecasts

SQZ Biotechnologies Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.91 percent over the past six months and at a 19.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 23.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect SQZ Biotechnologies Company to make $2.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.21 million and $4.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -30.60%.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company earnings are expected to increase by -10.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.20% per year for the next five years.

SQZ Dividends

SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE:SQZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.12% of SQZ Biotechnologies Company shares, and 66.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.73%. SQZ Biotechnologies Company stock is held by 51 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 2.76 million shares worth $1.14 million.

American International Group, Inc., with 8.54% or 2.52 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.66 million shares worth $0.27 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.