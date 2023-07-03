Shares Of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Could Show A Loss Of -43.86%

In the last trading session, 8.39 million shares of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $63.95, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $134.54B. BMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.43, offering almost -27.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.67% since then. We note from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.06 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BMY as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

Instantly BMY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 65.10 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is -0.76% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BMY is forecast to be at a low of $59.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.17 percent over the past six months and at a 4.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 0.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to make $11.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.89 billion and $11.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company earnings are expected to increase by -5.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.82% per year for the next five years.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.28. It is important to note, however, that the 3.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.07% of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, and 78.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock is held by 3,300 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.74% of the shares, which is about 204.59 million shares worth $13.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.36% or 175.58 million shares worth $11.23 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 64.63 million shares worth $4.13 billion, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 49.15 million shares worth around $3.14 billion, which represents about 2.34% of the total shares outstanding.