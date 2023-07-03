SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) were traded, and its beta was 2.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.44, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $892.58M. SES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.42, offering almost -163.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.49% since then. We note from SES AI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

SES AI Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SES as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SES AI Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

Instantly SES has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.60 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.54% year-to-date, but still up 22.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 61.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SES is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -63.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -63.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SES AI Corporation (SES) estimates and forecasts

SES AI Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.61 percent over the past six months and at a -8.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.13% of SES AI Corporation shares, and 40.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.99%. SES AI Corporation stock is held by 85 institutions, with Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.33% of the shares, which is about 34.68 million shares worth $84.61 million.

General Motors Holdings LLC, with 10.80% or 33.06 million shares worth $80.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.67 million shares worth $8.95 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 3.34 million shares worth around $8.15 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.