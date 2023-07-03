Risk-Taking Investors May Find New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.15 million shares of the New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.78, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.82B. EDU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.74, offering almost -17.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.24% since then. We note from New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EDU as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Instantly EDU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.73% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.25 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.24% year-to-date, but still up 6.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is -3.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $55.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EDU is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.97% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.38 percent over the past six months and at a 353.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 131.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $819.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. to make $968.27 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $524.02 million and $675.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.20%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -445.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.81% per year for the next five years.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.92% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, and 41.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.32%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock is held by 272 institutions, with Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.19% of the shares, which is about 5.42 million shares worth $215.78 million.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd., with 2.53% or 4.3 million shares worth $171.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ACAP Strategic Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.95 million shares worth $37.64 million, making up 0.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $29.0 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.