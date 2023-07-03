Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX: RMED): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 8.48 million shares of the Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) have been traded, and its beta is 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.91, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.87M. RMED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -3141.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.1% since then. We note from Ra Medical Systems Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 48630.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.26K.

Ra Medical Systems Inc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ra Medical Systems Inc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) trade information

Instantly RMED has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1200 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.58% year-to-date, but still down -5.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED) is -15.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 66660.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMED is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -669.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -669.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (RMED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 98.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13,685.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $210k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ra Medical Systems Inc to make $680k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

RMED Dividends

Ra Medical Systems Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Ra Medical Systems Inc (AMEX:RMED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.42% of Ra Medical Systems Inc shares, and 11.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.54%. Ra Medical Systems Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.28% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $0.46 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.75% or 40300.0 shares worth $36874.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 12726.0 shares worth $11644.0, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 4346.0 shares worth around $3976.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.