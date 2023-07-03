Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 69.27%

In today’s recent session, 1.63 million shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.85, and it changed around -$0.15 or -7.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $136.32M. PLX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.55, offering almost -91.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.95% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.78%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.67% year-to-date, but still down -16.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is -13.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLX is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -764.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -764.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.92 percent over the past six months and at a 138.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.30%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. to make $10.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.09 million and $8.75 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.40%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 50.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.99% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 9.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.28%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.85% of the shares, which is about 1.21 million shares worth $2.23 million.

Meitav Investment House Ltd., with 0.37% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.45 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.24 million, making up 0.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.