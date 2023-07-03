PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 25.09 million shares of the PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around $1.22 or 154.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.44M. PLM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -70.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.69% since then. We note from PolyMet Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 182.78K.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) trade information

Instantly PLM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 154.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.0400 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.15% year-to-date, but still up 155.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) is 48.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLM is forecast to be at a low of $3.81 and a high of $3.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.20%. PolyMet Mining Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -117.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

PLM Dividends

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 82.46% of PolyMet Mining Corp. shares, and 2.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.54%. PolyMet Mining Corp. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.75% of the shares, which is about 1.46 million shares worth $3.14 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.25% or 0.48 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $1.55 million, making up 0.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.71 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.