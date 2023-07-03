Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 2.61 million shares of the Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.22, and it changed around $0.14 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $874.42M. PL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.51, offering almost -133.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.83% since then. We note from Planet Labs PBC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Planet Labs PBC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PL as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Planet Labs PBC is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) trade information

Instantly PL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.28 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.98% year-to-date, but still up 4.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) is -29.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.41, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PL is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -148.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -55.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) estimates and forecasts

Planet Labs PBC share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.94 percent over the past six months and at a 13.11% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $54.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to make $57.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.70%.

Planet Labs PBC earnings are expected to increase by -9.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

PL Dividends

Planet Labs PBC’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 11 and September 15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of Planet Labs PBC shares, and 56.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.10%. Planet Labs PBC stock is held by 244 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.53% of the shares, which is about 31.94 million shares worth $125.53 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.97% or 17.77 million shares worth $69.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.71 million shares worth $24.82 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.81 million shares worth around $20.92 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.