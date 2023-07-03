Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.46 million shares of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.97, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.46B. PTEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.81, offering almost -65.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.96% since then. We note from Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.25 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.92% year-to-date, but still up 4.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 22.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.56 day(s).

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.20 percent over the past six months and at a 158.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 57.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 340.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $782.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to make $777.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $622.24 million and $672.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.06% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, and 103.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is held by 404 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 19.35% of the shares, which is about 40.29 million shares worth $471.4 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 12.60% or 26.23 million shares worth $306.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 16.39 million shares worth $224.61 million, making up 7.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.59 million shares worth around $111.0 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.