Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 3.24 million shares of the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.06 or 30.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.71M. NYMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.74, offering almost -196.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.0% since then. We note from Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.51K.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Instantly NYMX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 30.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3500 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.57% year-to-date, but still down -25.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is -41.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 59.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NYMX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3500.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3500.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 45.03% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares, and 1.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.03%. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stock is held by 39 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $32587.0.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 0.13% or 0.12 million shares worth $28571.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $26970.0, making up 0.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 50678.0 shares worth around $12177.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.