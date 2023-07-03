Home  »  Business   »  NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) Stock: Does It...

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In today’s recent session, 1.72 million shares of the NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) have been traded, and its beta is -0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around $0.17 or 15.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.54M. NLSP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -48.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.02% since then. We note from NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.51K.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NLSP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NLS Pharmaceutics AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) trade information

Instantly NLSP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.16% year-to-date, but still up 27.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) is 24.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -372.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -214.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.20%.

NLSP Dividends

NLS Pharmaceutics AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.14% of NLS Pharmaceutics AG shares, and 18.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.93%. NLS Pharmaceutics AG stock is held by 6 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.72% of the shares, which is about 5.75 million shares worth $8.74 million.

Affinity Asset Advisors, Llc, with 1.06% or 0.34 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14362.0 shares worth $20537.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.

