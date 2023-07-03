National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $64.22M. NCMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.85, offering almost -444.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.59% since then. We note from National CineMedia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.19 million.

National CineMedia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NCMI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. National CineMedia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Nova Ltd. for the current quarter.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Instantly NCMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3650 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.18% year-to-date, but still up 24.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) is 19.33% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCMI is forecast to be at a low of $0.50 and a high of $0.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.80%. National CineMedia Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -6.33% per year for the next five years.

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 35.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 35.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.26% of National CineMedia Inc. shares, and 16.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.03%. National CineMedia Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Standard General L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.43% of the shares, which is about 12.93 million shares worth $1.71 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 1.45% or 2.52 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.25 million shares worth $0.5 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $0.19 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.