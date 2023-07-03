Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 7.56 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.89, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $638.95M. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.74, offering almost -29.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.72% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.91 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended NNDM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.95 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.65% year-to-date, but still up 30.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is 19.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NNDM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -246.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -246.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.60%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 30 and September 04.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 29.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.79%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 14.51 million shares worth $41.93 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 6.58% or 13.98 million shares worth $40.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $14.66 million, making up 2.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $7.23 million, which represents about 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.